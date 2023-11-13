Lifestyle Youtuber and internet personality Aliza Sehar has tied the knot with Dil Muhammad Kamhar, weeks after she was hit by video leak scandal.

The famous YouTube star, who hailed from Saraiki belt, lately tied the knot and glimpse of her wedding is all over the internet.

Despite being the victim of privacy breach, Tiktoker decided to face the reality, starting a new chapter of her life.

As the clips and pictures of the TikTok star went viral, she has not yet confirmed the details about her marriage, and husband.

Alizasahar got married

It was reported that Aliza married to Dil Muhammad Kumhar on her own terms and conditions. The groom accepted the conditions that she live wither her parents after marriage, and that he would not stop her from vlogging.

Furthermore, police arrested the TikTok star for displaying weapons. However, the couple was released after brief detention after they provided the license for the weapon.