Karachi, Sindh weather: Widespread rains, hefty falls likely

KARACHI – Widespread rains with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a deep depression over north Gujrat (India) will likely move westwards along adjoining areas of Pakistan during the next 24 to 36 hours. Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents will likely penetrate the southern half of the country.

Under these conditions, widespread rain-windstorms/thundershowers with scattered heavy and at times hefty falls are likely in Tharparkar (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, Sukkur, Khairpur, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Karachi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Jacobabad and Ghotki on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.

Downpour may cause urban flooding in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad and Karachi.

Karachi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Monday and Tuesday and between 34°C and 36°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at scattered places in southeastern Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Mithi 105, Chhor 29, Mir Pur Khas 12,

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 75 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.