Karachi, Multan secure wins as Hanif Mohammad Trophy’s 2nd round concludes

LAHORE – Karachi Whites and Multan secured victories as the second round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy concluded on Sunday.

Two Group A fixtures ended in a draw in Multan and Bahawalpur due to bad weather. The third round of the tournament will begin on Wednesday, September 10.

Group A:

Karachi Whites beat Quetta by 10 wickets as they chased the meagre six-run target in just four balls, with Jahanzaib Sultan hitting two boundaries.

Earlier, Quetta’s second innings resistance came to an end at 331 in 108.4 overs after they resumed from an overnight score of 214-3. Karachi Whites’ Mohammad Raza accounted for a four-wicket burst (4-75) in 18 overs as Quetta lost their last seven wickets for 117 runs.

Karachi Whites had taken a massive 326-run lead after they replied with 542-7 dec to Quetta’s first innings score of 216 all out.

The remaining two Group A fixtures between Faisalabad and Azad Jammu & Kashmir at the Dring Stadium and Hyderabad vs Lahore Blues at the Multan Cricket Stadium ended in a stalemate as no play was possible on day four due to rain.

Group B:

Left-arm wrist-spinner Faisal Akram picked up 5-29 in 10 overs to wrap up Dera Murad Jamali’s second innings for 142 all out as they suffered an innings and 161-run loss at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

DM Jamali had resumed their innings from the overnight score of 120-5 and couldn’t put up any resistance as Faisal ran through their batting line-up. Multan’s first innings of 664 on the back of Imam-ul-Haq’s 330 was enough to skittle DM Jamali as they bagged their second consecutive loss.

The other two Group B fixtures had finished on Saturday, with FATA beating Karachi Blues by five wickets and Rawalpindi overcoming Larkana by 202 runs.