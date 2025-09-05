Torrential rains likely in Pakistan from September 6 onward

ISLAMABAD – Torrential rains are predicted in parts of Pakistan from September 6 onward.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a low-pressure system lies over Madhya Pradesh (India). It will likely move west-northwestwards and reach Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Sindh on 6 September.

Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents will likely penetrate Sindh and eastern Punjab from September 6 onwards.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, torrential rains are predicted in parts of Pakistan from September 6 to September 9.

Sindh:

Widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy to hefty falls are expected in Tharparker (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki.

Punjab/Islamabad:

Rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu and Dera Ghazi Khan from September 6 to September 8. Rains are also expected at isolated places in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Wazirabad.

Balochistan:

Rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad, Bolan, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara and Gawadar.

Kashmir/ Gilgit-Baltistan:

Rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur).

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa:

Rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Kurrum.

Impacts:

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding in Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad and Karachi. More rain in the flood-affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation.

Landslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir. Downpour/windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.