Karachi, Sindh weather: Intermittent rains, gusty winds likely

KARACHI – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are likely in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the lower/eastern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the northern parts of the country.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Allah Yar, Badin, Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Sanghar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Ghotki, Nawabshah and Padidan on Sunday evening/night.

On Monday, mainly muggy and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rains and gusty winds are likely in Umerkot, Tharparkar, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Khairpur, Sanghar, Mithi and Mirpur Khas.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and humid weather prevailed in Karachi and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh, with a maximum temperature of 44°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 41°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.