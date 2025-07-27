Lahore, Punjab weather: Isolated rains, gusty winds expected

LAHORE – Isolated rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the lower/eastern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the northern parts of the country.

Under these conditions, rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Murree, Galiyat, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Kot Addu and Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday afternoon/evening/night.

On Monday, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of Punjab. However, more rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore during evening/night.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in parts of the province.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 20, Kasur 18, Okara 01

Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan remained the hottest places in Punjab, with a maximum temperature of 40°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Multan was recorded at 39°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 79 per cent.