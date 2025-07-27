Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Fifth monsoon rain spell to begin on Monday

ISLAMABAD – Widespread monsoon rains with heavy to hefty falls are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan during the upcoming week.

The Fifth spell of monsoon rains, starting on Monday, will continue intermittently throughout the remaining days of July.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents penetrating Pakistan will likely intensify from July 28. A westerly wave is expected to approach the country on July 29.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread monsoon rains with heavy to hefty falls are predicted in the twin cities, and parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan on Monday and the next three days with occasional gaps.

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and northeastern Balochistan.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sialkot. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Murree, Galiyat.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Murree 20, Kasur 18, Okara 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 14, Kakul 03, Malam Jabba 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 03

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 45°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nokkundi and Dadu was recorded at 44°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 73 per cent.