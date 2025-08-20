CDA demolishes illegal constructions in Islamabad’s Saidpur Model Village  

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with Capital Development Authority personally observed operation against illegal constructions in Saidpur Model Village in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The CDA demolished 200 illegal constructions and retrieved 191 kanal of land tha belonging to the National Park from the land grabbers.

The authorities also vacated buildings from tenants who had not paid rent for several years.

According to the officials, the indiscriminate action is underway against unauthorized constructions raised on 360 kanals of land after 2005.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Saidpur Model Village to review the ongoing operation.

He also inspected the progress of the upgradation and beautification works in the area.

Naqvi directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other departments to continue the anti-encroachment drive without discrimination and to auction the vacated buildings in a transparent manner.

Praising CDA’s performance, the interior minister said eliminating all forms of illegal constructions is a top priority. He announced plans to bring renowned restaurants from Karachi and Lahore to Saidpur Village, transforming it into a new recreational hub for Islamabad.

“Saidpur Village’s restoration will enhance the beauty of Islamabad and provide citizens with a new leisure destination. All available resources will be utilized to develop the village into a world-class tourist and commercial center,” Naqvi stated.

He also directed CDA and DMA officials to ensure proper cleanliness around the area.

Briefing the minister, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa said satellite imagery is being used to identify post-2005 constructions while work is underway to restore the village’s green core area.

The meeting was also attended by CDA members, ADCG, SSP Operations, and other senior officials.