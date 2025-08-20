PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir visit flood-hit areas of KP

PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir on Tuesday embarked on a visit to flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the officials, the premier and the army chief first reached Swat, where they were received by Federal Minister Amir Muqam.

Following their visit, they proceeded to Buner to review the flood situation and ongoing relief operations.

The recent rains and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have claimed over 350 lives, with 228 deaths reported from Buner district alone.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continued relief dispatches for the flood-hit regions of KP.

On Wednesday morning, two separate consignments were sent to Bajaur and Mansehra, containing tents, blankets, generators, dewatering pumps, ration bags, and medicines.

The NDMA stated that the relief goods will be handed over to respective district administrations for distribution among victims.

The authority, in coordination with the armed forces and welfare organizations, is also dispatching aid consignments for flood-affected areas of KP and Gilgit-Baltistan.