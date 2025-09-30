Karachi reels under heavy rain amid Low-Pressure System over Bay on Bengal

KARACHI – Karachi witnessed rainfall across several neighborhoods today, ranging from light showers to heavy downpours in evening.

Several areas incldung Gurumandir, Saddar, Old Sabzi Mandi, Liaquatabad, F.B. Area, F.C. Area, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Old City, Defence, and Clifton recorded rainfall. Authorities have warned residents to remain cautious due to waterlogging and slippery roads.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that low-pressure system over India’s Gujarat state, roughly 340 kilometers from Karachi, is moving toward the region. The system is expected to enter the Arabian Sea late tonight or by tomorrow morning, potentially triggering thunderstorms and further rainfall across Sindh.

Karachi Rain Update

Under this system’s influence, showers are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Sanghar. Intermittent rain is also forecast in Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, and Matiari. Karachi may experience dust storms followed by light to moderate evening showers.

Heavy rainfall has already inundated low-lying areas in Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Mori, and Sujawal, while stormy showers were reported in Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar.

PMD’s Cyclone Warning Centre issued an initial advisory stating that the low-pressure area near Gujarat may enter the northeastern Arabian Sea by October 1 and could develop into a depression. Officials stressed that Pakistan’s coastal belt is not under immediate threat but the situation is being closely monitored.

Met Office also forecast strong winds and thunderstorms across Sindh from today through October 3, with most parts of the province expected to remain hot and humid during this period.