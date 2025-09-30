Karachi. Sindh weather: More intermittent rains expected

KARACHI – More intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate southeastern Sindh. A well-marked low-pressure area lies over the Gulf of Cambay (India), which will likely move west-northwestward.

Under these conditions, rains are expected in Nawabshah, Larkana, Dadu, Sakrand, Badin, Sanghar, Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Karachi and Thatta on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, more rains are expected in Nawabshah, Larkana, Dadu, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Sanghar, Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Khairpur, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Karachi and Thatta.

Rains and windstorms may damage dilapidated buildings and structures like electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Karachi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 38°C and 40°C on Wednesday and between 39°C and 41°C on Thursday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 37°C and 39°C on Wednesday and between 38°C and 40°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in Karachi and parts of Sindh.

Rainfall (mm): Sakrand 41, Padidan 29, Tando Jam & Karachi (D.H.A. (Phase 7) 09, Faisal Base 07, University Road 05, Keamari 04, Jinnah Terminal 04, Airport Old Area 03), Nawabshah 02, Mir Pur Khas 01

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 59 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 56 per cent.