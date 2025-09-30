Karachi rain affects Women’s U19 T20 Tournament matches

KARACHI – Rains affected the third-round matches of the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament in Karachi on Tuesday.

The Stars versus Conquerors match was reduced to 14 overs, while the one between the Strikers and Challengers was washed out due to persistent rain and a wet outfield.

Stars beat Conquerors by three runs on DLS at the HPC Oval Ground. Batting first, Conquerors managed 79 for four in 14 overs after the match was reduced due to rain.

In reply, Stars were 42 for four in 6.5 overs when rain stopped play, and they were eventually declared winners on DLS.

At the National Bank Stadium, only 33 balls of play were possible between Challengers and Strikers as rain ended the match with no result. Strikers lost four wickets for 25 runs in 5.3 overs.

The fourth round of the tournament will be played on Wednesday, October 1.

Scores in brief:

Stars beat Conquerors by three runs on DLS at the HPC Oval Ground, Karachi

Conquerors 79-4, 14 overs (Samiya Afsar 26; Rozina Akram 2-10)

Stars 42-4, 6.5 overs (Raahima Syed 12)

Player of the match – Rozina Akram (Stars)

No result between Strikers and Challengers due to rain at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Strikers 25-4, 5.3 overs