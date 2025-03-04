Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; rains increase chill

Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan received rainfall of varying intensities, increasing chill in weather during the day and at nighttime.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather for the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan on Tuesday evening/night, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the synoptic situation, shallow westerly wave prevails over northern parts of Pakistan. Continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas on Tuesday evening/night. However, rains and gusty winds are predicted at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjacent hills.

On Wednesday and Thursday, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas. However, gusty winds are predicted in plains.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 04°C and 06°C on Wednesday, and 05°C and 07°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06°C and 08°C on Wednesday, and 07°C and 09°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills occurred in the twin cities, and Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 59, Muzaffarabad (City 55 & Airport 51), Rawalakot 37, Kotli 11

Punjab: Murree 44,Islamabad (Saidpur 43, Zero point 31, Golra 25, Bokra 21, Airport 18), Rawalpindi (Kacheri, 23, Chaklala 21, Shamsabad 19), Mangla 14,Chakwal 13, Sargodha City 12, Mandi Bahauddin 08, Jhang 07, Joharabad & Gujrat 06, Sialkot (Airport 05, City 01), Noor Pur Thal 05, Faisalabad & Attock 02, Lahore (Airport & City 01), Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Narowal 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 42, Kakul 40, Balakot 38, Pattan 21, Dir (Upper 14 & Lower 02), Takht Bai 13, Kalam 12, Saidu Sharif 09, Peshawar (City 05 & Bacha Khan Airport 03), Cherat 03, Chitral & Drosh 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 11, Skardu 07, Chilas 02

Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 13, Murree 09, Kalam 06

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 07°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Quetta, Ziarat and Kalam was recorded at -04°C, Murree and Malam Jabba at -03°C, and Astore and Parachinar at -02°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 94 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 82 per cent.