Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh Rains: Wet spell continues

KARACHI – More widespread rains with scattered heavy falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a low-pressure system lies over lower Sindh, which will likely move westwards during the next 12 to 18 hours.

Due to this weather system, strong monsoon currents penetrate the southern half of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave also prevails over the upper & central parts of the country.

Under these conditions, more widespread rain-wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sajawal, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Matiari, Jacobabad and Ghotki on Tuesday night. Isolated rain-wind/thundershowers may occur in Tharparkar (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi) and Umerkot.

On Wednesday, rain-wind/thundershowers are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sajawal, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro and Dadu. Partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in other districts.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding/coastal flooding/water logging in Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Dadu and Karachi. Widespread rains will cause a rise in the water level at Hub Dam.

Karachi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Wednesday and between 31°C and 33°C on Thursday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Wednesday and between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy falls occurred in parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Khairpur 81, Hyderabad (City 73, Airport 61), Tharparkar (Diplo 69, Islamkot 42, Kaloi 35, Chachro 24, Dhali 19), Padidan 59, Tando Jam 53, Dadu 46, Thatta 38, Mithi 33, Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Korangi 33, Gulshan-e-Maymar 17, Keamari, North Karachi 16, Airport Old Area 15, Surjani Town 14, University Road, Nazimabad 13, Saadi Town 9.0, Faisal Base, Jinnah Terminal 08, Masroor Base 06, DHA 03), Nawabshah 32, Sakrand 18, Rohri, Chhor 14, Sukkur 13, Mohenjo Daro, Larkana, Mir Pur Khas 05, Badin 01

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 92 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 96 per cent.