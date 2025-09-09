Qatar warns Israel against breaching security after Doha Airstrikes

DOHA – Qatar vehemently condemned Israeli airstrikes on Hamas meeting in its capital, describing the attack as a blatant violation of sovereignty and a grave threat to the safety of residents.

Majid Al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, labeled the strikes on the homes of Hamas political bureau members as “cowardly” and “criminal”, warning that such actions will not be tolerated.

Qatari government has launched high-level investigations, promising further details as they emerge.

Explosions were reported in Doha after Israel carried out a strike targeting senior Hamas officials, marking the first known Israeli operation in the country. Israeli sources claimed operation had been planned for several months but was accelerated in recent weeks.

A senior Hamas official confirmed that the group’s negotiators were among those targeted. Qatari authorities said the situation in the city is now secure. The Interior Ministry reported that a Hamas residence was hit and that investigations are ongoing.

Jordan swiftly condemned the attack as a “blatant violation of international law.” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi tweeted that Jordan stands in “absolute solidarity” with Qatar, pledging support for any measures the country takes to safeguard its security and sovereignty.

According to two U.S. officials, the Trump administration was notified prior to the strike. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as a “wholly independent Israeli action.”

This unprecedented attack in Doha marks a significant escalation in the region and could have wide-ranging diplomatic implications.