Yamaha exits Bikes production in Pakistan amid change in business strategy

ISLAMABAD – Bikes enthusiasts are feeling emotionla as Yamaha announced stop manufacturing motorcycles in the country as part of a shift in the company’s business strategy.

The company launched most hyped model YBR 125 ten years back, and amassed its own customer, who prefer quality. Yamaha remained more than just a brand for riders, as it has been a symbol of reliability, thrill, and the joy of the open road.

In recent statement, Yamaha Pakistan thankaed loyal customers, saying, “We deeply value your support and loyalty over the years.” As motorcycles will no longer roll off its local assembly lines, Yamaha reassured its riders that aftersales services, spare parts, and warranties will continue. “We are committed to supporting your motorcycle journey and will stand by you until the very end,” the company added.

Yamaha exits Pakistan

The news marks a bittersweet chapter in Pakistan’s motorcycle market, where Yamaha has nurtured a passionate community of riders who have grown up dreaming of riding their first Yamaha. As production ends, many fans are left reflecting on the memories created on the roads of Pakistan, powered by Yamaha bikes.

Customers seeking assistance can still reach Yamaha Motor Pakistan through official contact number and mail.

Yamaha Journey in Pakistan

Yamaha launched operations in Pakistan in 2015, opening manufacturing plant at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Karachi. The facility began with 200 employees and a first-year production target of 30,000 units.

The company first entered Pakistan in 1975 through a joint venture with Dawood Corporation, known as Dawood-Yamaha Limited, which operated until 2008.

After years of absence, Yamaha established Yamaha Motor Pakistan (YMPK) in 2013, marking its return to the country’s growing two-wheeler market.

The company aims to meet rising domestic demand, currently at 1.65 million units annually, and plans to use Pakistan as a hub for South Asian exports. The first locally produced model, the YBR125, features a 125cc 4-stroke engine, 5-speed gearbox, front disc brake, alloy wheels, and other modern features.