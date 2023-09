KARACHI – Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Thursday announced the matric results 2023 of the Science group.

The results for Matric SSC Part-2 10th class of the Science group were declared at 11am.

Check Class 10 Result 2023 Science Group

Students can visit the official website of BSEK to check their results.

Karachi board had announced the matric General Group result on August 25.