ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday evening visited Masjid-e-Nabvi (Prophet’s Mosque) in Madinah, offered Nawafil, and paid respects and prayers at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW).

Afterwards, the caretaker Prime Minister visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet (SAW)’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, located adjacent to Masjad-e-Nabvi.

Dr. Nasir Misfir Al-Zahrani, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Seerat Museum, warmly welcomed him. During his visit, the prime minister was given a comprehensive briefing about the historical museum, which showcases the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as well as the Islamic civilization.

The premier expressed his deep appreciation for the museum and applauded the efforts made to preserve and present the rich Islamic heritage.

As a token of appreciation, Dr. Nasir Misfir Al-Zahrani presented PM Kakar with a shield and books, symbolizing the cherished connection between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in promoting Islamic heritage and fostering mutual understanding. The International Fair and Museum in Madinah showcases Prophet Muhammad (SAW)’s life and Islamic civilization. It offers an immersive experience with interactive exhibits and multimedia presentations.

The museum chronicles the Prophet (SAW)’s journey and highlights significant events and teachings. It also showcases Islamic civilization’s achievements in various fields. The museum promotes interfaith dialogue and understanding, fostering respect for diverse beliefs and cultures.