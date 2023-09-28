TASHKENT – A massive explosion occurred near airport in Uzbekistan capital city of Tashkent in the early hours of Thursday.

Reports said the location of the blast was a customs storage facility in Tashkent, adding that it was powerful enough that tremors were felt within radius of 30 kilometers.

The number of injuries and causalities is yet to be known. Ambulances have reached the spot to shift the victims to hospitals as a large number of employees worked there.

Videos and photos circulating on social media shows thick smoke clouds pillowing from the site while rescues officials are present on the occasion.

Just now there was a huge explosion in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The force of the detonation was felt 30 km from the epicenter According to initial information, the location of the explosion was a customs warehouse. There were a large number of employees in the… pic.twitter.com/JEjFpjkbJw — ACONTECENDO (@Acontece_ndo) September 27, 2023

Reports said the flight operations at Tashkent International Airport appeared to be functioning normally.

