Jumada al-Awwal 1447 Moon Sighting Update in Pakistan

KARACHI – The Fifth Islamic month of Jumada al-Awwal 1447 AH is about to start and Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission shared astronomical predictions for the new moon.

As per the prediction, the rise on October 21, 2025, at 5:25 pm, is expected to be sighted on the evening of October 23, 2025 Thursday.

On that day, at the time of sunset, the moon will be approximately 48 hours and 54 minutes old, with a 56-minute interval between sunset and moonset in coastal areas. Astronomers have stated that there are very good chances of sighting the moon, provided the weather remains clear.

If sighted, Jumada al-Awwal will start on October 24, 2025 Friday. The official announcement of month’s start will be made by Central Ru’yat-e-Hilal Committee, based on moon sighting reports received from across Pakistan.

Jumada al-Awwal

Jumada al-Awwal’s name means Arabic word “Jumada,” meaning “dry” or “parched,” showing arid or frozen conditions of pre-Islamic Arabia. “Al-Awwal” shows “first,” distinguishing it from Jumada al-Thani, the second Jumada.

While not one of four sacred months in Islam, Jumada al-Awwal holds historical and spiritual significance, marking notable events such as births, deaths, and key occurrences in early Islamic history, including certain military campaigns and migrations. Across Muslim communities, the month is observed with remembrance of Islamic heritage, Quranic recitation, and voluntary acts of worship.

Believers are encouraged to engage in voluntary fasting, often following Sunnah of fasting on Mondays and Thursdays. Jumada al-Awwal thus offers a time for reflection, devotion, and strengthening one’s spiritual connection.