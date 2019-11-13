JUI-F meeting gives shape to ‘Plan-B’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A meeting of the JUI-F chaired by Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday gave “final shape” to the party’s ‘Plan-B’ of the anti-government Azadi March, sources say.

During the meeting, the emirs of JUI-F’s four provincial chapters gave a briefing regarding their preparations to implement the party’s Plan-B, which includes blocking major highways and trade links across the country.

According to party sources, Fazlur Rehman expressed satisfaction on the preparations of the provincial chapters regarding executing the plan.

The JUI-F, as per sources privy to the matter, plans on blocking all main roads throughout Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and while continuing the sit-in.

It was also learned that all the thoroughfares of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be closed as well by the Azadi March supporters. In the meeting, Fazl expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements in place for the plan.

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing. Senior JUI-F leaders from all the provinces and other party members attended the meeting. The participants presented their strategies on Plan-B to hold countrywide protests against the govenrment.

Our Correspondent from Karachi writes that Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-F could stage sit-ins on different venues of Karachi under JUI-F’s plan ‘B.’

Intelligence sources have alerted the police and law enforcement authorities to take precautionary measures for the city from being paralysed ahead of sit-in by the JUI-F.