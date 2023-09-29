Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan on Thursday emphasized on the multi-spectral approach to address the issue of mother and child nutrition.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission said that the role of development partners is catalytic, and the government must take responsibility, according to a press release issued here.

The National Nutrition Forum (NNF) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

It was attended by the Secretary MoPDSI, Member FS&CC, high-level representatives from Federal ministries and provincial P&D and Boards.

The country representatives from bilateral agencies, UN, INGOs and other development partners including SUN Networks were present.

The NNF is a High-level nutrition governance forum at the Planning Commission.

It provides leadership in harmonizing nutrition programs, coordination and policy planning across the country.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan showed his concern on some of the nutrition indicators which have worsened such rate of exclusive breast feeding which has no cost.

He recommended to have a national nutrition dashboard to track the nutrition indicators. He also added that Early Childhood Development (ECD) lays the foundation for a lifetime of success by nurturing cognitive, social, emotional, and physical growth, shaping resilient and capable individuals.

Secretary MoPDSI welcomed the participants and showed the government’s commitment to address the issue of malnutrition. He emphasized that nutrition is development and development is nutrition and it is central in achieving SDGs.

He further added that the government has initiated the Pakistan Nutrition Initiative (PANI), a Multi-Sectoral National Nutrition Program to promote healthy die