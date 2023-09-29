Upholding the mission of providing quality education to the students, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has achieved the prestigious distinction of being ranked as Pakistan’s top university in the Times World University Rankings 2024.

Globally, it has secured the impressive position of 227 in research quality and 401-500 overall, said a news release. This outstanding accomplishment is a testament to the unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and exceptional contributions of QAU’s hardworking and committed faculty members, brilliant students, dedicated staff, and accomplished alumni.