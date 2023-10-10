The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, in collaboration with The Nippon Foundation, has donated a collection of 55 books on Japan to Gandhara University Peshawar as part of the “Read Japan Project” aiming to promote further understanding of Japan and its culture through books.

WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, presented the books to Mrs. Roeeda Kabir, Chairperson of Gandhara University, at a ceremony held on Tuesday. The 55 carefully selected books in English language cover a range of topics related to Japan such as politics, economy, security, philosophy, art and culture.

Ambassador congratulated the students and teachers for receiving this valuable gift from the Nippon Foundation and expressed the hope that with these books, students will have more fascinating information on Japan.

“I also hope that the students as well as the faculty members would continue to explore new ways of learning more about the Japanese culture. On our side, we would provide our cooperation to facilitate this endeavor especially at a time when we have celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations last year and will celebrate the 70 years of Japanese ODA support for Pakistan next year.