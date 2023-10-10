Funeral prayers of Major Raza Ali Shah Shaheed and Havaldar Nisar Ahmad Shaheed, martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists on the night of Sunday and Monday, were offered with full military honors in their native areas, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the funeral prayer of Major Raza Ali Shaheed (martyred) was performed with full military honors in his native town of Sargodha. A large number of family members, relatives, Pakistani army officers, local elders and people from different walks of life attended in the funeral prayer. The funeral prayer of Shaheed Havaldar Nisar Ahmed was performed in his native town of Vehari, which was attended by family members, relatives, Pakistan Army officers and local elders.

The ISPR in a statement said the sacrifices of brave men of Pakistan Army strengthened resolve of the armed forced in the war against terrorism. It reaffirmed that the war against terrorism would continue until the end of this scourge. “These sacrifices of the brave men of Pakistan Army strengthen our resolve in the war against terrorism. This war of ours will continue until the end of the scourge of terrorism from the motherland,” the ISPR statement said.—NNI