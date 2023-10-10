Federal Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langriyal has revealed that electricity theft in Sindh is alarmingly high, with more than 50% theft in 8 districts and more than 40% theft in 15 districts.

In a statement on the situation of electricity theft in Sindh, Secretary Power said that the theft of electricity is more than 30% in 19 districts of Sindh. He said that electricity theft is highest in Ghotki (41%), Kashmore (56%), and Sukkur (30%). Other districts with high electricity theft include Jacobabad (59%), Shikarpur (52%), Larkana (57%), Dadu (52%), and Nowshehro Feroze (52%).

Secretary Power also said that electricity theft is causing significant losses to the power sector. He said that the losses due to electricity theft are 43% in Shaheed Benazirabad, 15% in Jamshoro, 11% in Tharparkar, 58% in Sajawal, and 32% in Sanghar. He added that the losses due to electricity theft are 27 percent in Hyderabad, 31 percent in Badin, 41 percent in Thatta, and 52 percent in Dadu.

Secretary Power urged the Sindh government to take immediate steps to reduce electricity theft. He said that the Sindh government should launch a crackdown on electricity thieves and impose strict penalties on those caught stealing electricity. He also said that the Sindh government should invest in improving the power distribution system to reduce the opportunities for electricity theft.—INP