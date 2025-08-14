Pakistan: Forged through trials, strengthened by sacrifices, destined for greatness

There are a few nights in history that carry as much weight as the night of 14th August 1947.

That evening, a new country appeared on the map—not just with borders, but with belief, hope and a collective sense of destiny. A homeland for a people who had long dreamt of freedom.

Pakistan didn’t just begin as a country—it began as a struggle. From the moment it came into existence, voices around the world doubted its survival. Some said it wouldn’t last six months. Others predicted it would soon come begging to be reabsorbed into India. What those critics didn’t understand was the fire that burned in the hearts of Pakistanis—their belief in a nation of their own, no matter how high the cost.

The odds at birth were brutally unfair. A shattered economy. No functioning capital. A flood of refugees crossing over with little but faith. Bureaucracies and military units had to be formed overnight. Hospitals were overwhelmed. Food was short. Yet somehow, Pakistan kept moving forward—step by painful step.

It was not miracles that saved Pakistan—it was resolve.

The early decades were spent in survival mode, but they also saw the sowing of seeds: industries emerged, universities opened, cities expanded. There was a hunger to prove that this wasn’t a failed idea but a living, breathing reality. And through it all, the words of Quaid-e-Azam echoed again and again: “There is no force on this earth that can undo Pakistan.” It wasn’t just a line from a speech—it was a national truth.

By 1998, Pakistan took a decisive step that would alter its place in global affairs forever. Responding to nuclear tests across the eastern border, Pakistan conducted its own. The mountains of Chagai shook—not just from the blasts, but from the message they carried. That message was simple: this country may be young, may be tested, may be surrounded—but it will never be dictated to. We were now a nuclear power and more importantly, a sovereign one.

But the journey hasn’t only been about borders or deterrence. It’s also been about sacrifice. Pakistan has paid a staggering price in the war against terrorism—around 100,000 lives lost over the last two decades. Children in school uniforms.Soldiers in trenches.Policemen, journalists, teachers, worshippers. These were not just numbers; they were part of the very soul of the nation. Their courage has become the foundation of Pakistan’s peace.

And yet, the nation never collapsed. It grieved, it staggered, but it never fell. What defines Pakistan isn’t its setbacks—it’s what it does after them. Whether it’s rebuilding schools in Swat, rising back after attacks in Quetta, or standing tall after floods in Sindh—there’s something unshakeable about this country’s sou. The most recent chapter—Operation Bunyān-un-Marsoos—is another reminder of what happens when Pakistan decides to take control of its own narrative. It wasn’t just a military mission. It was a political, informational and strategic pushback. It showed the world that Pakistan no longer waits to defend—it now leads. We spoke with clarity, acted with precision and stood united across civil and military lines. That unity is rare in the world. And it is precious.

So here we are, on the brink of another 14th August. Another year added to our journey—not of perfection, but of perseverance.

We are no longer a country merely trying to survive. We are a country that has learned how to fight back, how to heal, how to rebuild and above all—how to believe in itself again.

This Independence Day, when the flag goes up, remember everything it represents. It is not just a piece of cloth fluttering in the wind. It carries the dreams of our parents and grandparents. It carries the courage of those who never came back from the frontlines. It carries the hopes of children who still believe that tomorrow will be better.

And if we are to honour this journey—truly honour it—we must live by the words our founder gave us: Unity. Faith.Discipline. They are not old slogans. They are the very foundation of our survival.

Because Pakistan was never just born—it was willed into being.

“Pakistan is not merely a nation on the map—it is the heartbeat of a people who refused to disappear. Our soil may have bled, but it never surrendered. Our hearts may have been broken, but they never gave in. This 14th August, we don’t just mark a date—we celebrate a defiant, living miracle.”

The writer is the Chief Executive Officer of Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd.Karachi and regularly contributes to the national press.