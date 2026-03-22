Jammu & Kashmir: India’s Colonial Echoes—A Forced Annexation and a Call to Global Conscience

Mushtaq Hussain Introduction

Nearly a century has passed since the British Empire formally exited the Indian subcontinent, yet the colonial principles, exploitative mechanisms, and legal intricacies it left behind remain fully intact. History testifies that colonialism never truly vanishes; it adapts, morphs, and continues its influence in new forms. Today, the situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir clearly demonstrates how democratic slogans, human rights rhetoric, and development narratives mask a deeply entrenched, systematic colonial-style project.

The Kashmir issue is not merely a political or territorial dispute—it is a comprehensive colonial project encompassing political, military, economic, social, and cultural dimensions under centralized control. The global community faces a profound test of conscience to recognize these realities and take effective measures for their resolution.

1. Doctrine of Lapse (Legalized Annexation Tactics)

The Doctrine of Lapse, employed during the British colonial era, provided a legal pretext to annex princely states. According to this principle, if a ruler lacked a legitimate heir or opposed British interests, the state automatically fell under colonial control. In Jammu & Kashmir, India has adopted this principle’s essence through constitutional amendments, legal maneuvers, and administrative measures to legitimize its occupation.

The revocation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, represents the practical application of this strategy, abolishing the region’s semi-autonomous status and placing it directly under central authority. This move not only transformed India’s internal constitutional framework but also violated international laws, United Nations resolutions, and the historical special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

The modern application of the Doctrine of Lapse illustrates how power and law are combined to legalize coercion, undermining international norms and depriving the local population of their identity, resources, and right to self-determination.

2.Containment through Misgovernance

This strategy involves imposing political instability, institutional weaknesses, and administrative failures to keep a region under centralized control. In occupied Jammu & Kashmir, this approach has been implemented for decades. In this context, the roles of Sheikh Abdullah and Mir Qasim have been particularly pivotal.

Initially, Sheikh Abdullah represented the hopes of the local population, but his later dismissal and detention highlighted how local leadership was subordinated to central interests. During Mir Qasim’s tenure, administrative structures were designed to strengthen central control, ensuring that regional governance largely followed directives from New Delhi.

This strategy serves not only to maintain political control but also to psychologically condition the population, preemptively suppressing resistance and limiting local autonomy while consolidating the central government’s political authority.

3. Subsidiary Alliance Under the Subsidiary Alliance framework, nominally autonomous local governments exist, but real power resides with the central authority. In Jammu & Kashmir, successive administrations have lacked genuine sovereignty, serving as extensions of central power.

This model demonstrates how India has maintained control through local leadership while ensuring the population accepts the inevitability of centralized authority. Consequently, political institutions have weakened, and local representation has become largely ineffective.

4. Economic Exploitation and Wealth Drain

Economic exploitation forms a cornerstone of colonial systems. In Kashmir, natural resources—including water, forests, minerals, and tourism—are being systematically centralized. Tourism, historically the backbone of the regional economy, is now dominated by major corporate groups.

The allocation of land, investment in hotel infrastructure, and appropriation of natural resources reveal how local populations are economically marginalized, deprived of their own assets, while wealth is transferred to central authorities or corporate entities.

5. Direct or Indirect Annexation by Puppet Authorities

This final stage of colonial-style annexation occurs when central authority directly assumes control. In occupied Jammu & Kashmir, this became explicit after 2019 when constitutional barriers were removed, and the region came under direct administration.

Thousands of acres of land have been allocated for military installations, new airbases, railway networks, and tunnels. These measures are not merely strategic but constitute a comprehensive colonial plan, subordinating the region’s geography, resources, and daily life to central control.

Military and State Measures

India has significantly increased its military presence in Jammu & Kashmir. Thousands of acres have been converted into military installations, airbases, and camps, while railway networks and tunnels are constructed to ensure logistical control. These measures reinforce the central government’s dominance over the territory.

Simultaneously, state agencies, particularly the National Investigation Agency (NIA), function as instruments of coercion, creating an atmosphere of fear and ensuring compliance with central directives.

Severe Human Rights Violations Confiscation of private property Arbitrary detention of youth on fabricated charges

Physical and psychological torture in interrogation centers Extrajudicial killings and staged encounters

Enforced disappearances

Violations of women’s dignity and honor False flag operations (Chhati Singhpora, Pulwama, Pahalgam) These measures instill fear and suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement, undermining civic and human rights.

Demographic Manipulation and Domicile Policy

Demographic engineering is among the most insidious aspects of this plan. Non-Kashmiris are issued domicile certificates, facilitating land acquisition and gradually displacing the local population. The objective is to dilute the Muslim majority and alter the region’s demographic balance permanently.

Religious and Cultural Control

Direct oversight of religious endowments, restrictions on religious freedom, and suppression of cultural identity illustrate that this is not merely a political or military occupation but a multidimensional colonial project affecting social and cultural life.

Conclusion and Call to Global Conscience

The ongoing situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir is not merely a border dispute—it represents a complete colonial-style project. The international community, scholars, and researchers must take this reality seriously and actively work toward a solution. Only research, dialogue, and international pressure can achieve a sustainable resolution.

References

United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir (1948, 1949) Amnesty International Reports (2019–2024)