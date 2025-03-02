Jam visits Tashkent Pharma Park to explore collaboration opportunities

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday visited Tashkent Pharma Park to explore potential cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the pharmaceutical sector.

He was accompanied by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, along with Ata Ullah, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Embassy of Pakistan, said a news release.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Abdulla Azizov, Chairman of the Pharm Agency Uzbekistan, who briefed them on the park’s history, achievements, and facilities available for pharmaceutical industries.

The minister toured various departments of the park, gaining insights into its advanced infrastructure and research capabilities.

During the visit, Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the significant opportunities for collaboration between the pharma park and Pakistani medical universities, and herbal medicine industries.

He emphasized the need for strengthening bilateral ties in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to enhance research, production, and trade.

The minister also visited the park’s warehouse facility, reviewing its storage and logistics capabilities.

The visit underscored Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger trade and investment relations with Uzbekistan, particularly in the growing pharmaceutical sector. —APP