AGL48.52▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK187.09▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.69▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.58▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.71▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.54▼ -2.65 (-0.05%)DGKC120.99▼ -0.29 (0.00%)FCCL40.42▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL14.86▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.56 (-0.04%)KEL4.45▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF53.16▲ 1.93 (0.04%)NBP80.01▲ 3.77 (0.05%)OGDC212.59▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL41.94▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.6▲ 0.66 (0.07%)PPL173.29▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)PRL34.13▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)PTC23.47▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL88.09▼ -6.33 (-0.07%)TELE7.99▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.3▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11▼ -0.45 (-0.04%)TREET20.81▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG59.79▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)UNITY28.95▼ -1.06 (-0.04%)WTL1.41▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Imran visits CBD route 47 to review progress

Imran Visits Cbd Route 47 To Review Progress
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

 

CEO of Central Business District Punjab, (CBD Punjab), Imran Amin, conducted an official visit to CBD Route 47 to assess the ongoing development work.

During the visit, he was accompanied by key officials, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain and Director of Architecture & Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, who provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing plantation and beautification efforts at the project site.

Other notable attendees included Director of Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director of Construction Asif Babar, NESPAK’s Project Director Jamshed Janjua, and representatives of the contracting firm, all of whom shared updates on the project’s latest developments.

During the visit, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin emphasized the importance of expanding green spaces along CBD Route 47.

He instructed the team to increase plantation efforts and enhance the green areas to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly urban infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin reaffirmed CBD Punjab’s commitment to environmentally friendly initiatives, stating: “At CBD Punjab, we are actively implementing eco-friendly measures.

Alongside modern urban development, it is our responsibility to maintain a clean and green environment.

Sustainability is at the core of our vision for a progressive Punjab.”

The final asphalt layering on CBD Route 47 is currently in progress, marking a significant milestone in the completion of the project.

In addition to road development, the installation of Sampin Trees models has begun to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the route.

Furthermore, new road signs have been installed to improve traffic management and navigation for commuters.

The CBD Route 47 project is designed to integrate modern urban infrastructure with eco-conscious initiatives, ensuring that Lahore benefits from a development model that prioritizes both progress and environmental well-being.

 

News desk

Related Posts

  • Business

Jam visits Tashkent Pharma Park to explore collaboration opportunities

  • Business

Qaumi Bachat reduces Behbood Savings Certificates profit rate for March 2025

  • Business

New Petrol Price in Pakistan from March 1, 2025

  • Business, Pakistan

Petrol, Diesel prices lowered by upto Rs5 per litre for March 2025; Check New Rates here

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer