Imran visits CBD route 47 to review progress

CEO of Central Business District Punjab, (CBD Punjab), Imran Amin, conducted an official visit to CBD Route 47 to assess the ongoing development work.

During the visit, he was accompanied by key officials, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain and Director of Architecture & Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, who provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing plantation and beautification efforts at the project site.

Other notable attendees included Director of Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director of Construction Asif Babar, NESPAK’s Project Director Jamshed Janjua, and representatives of the contracting firm, all of whom shared updates on the project’s latest developments.

During the visit, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin emphasized the importance of expanding green spaces along CBD Route 47.

He instructed the team to increase plantation efforts and enhance the green areas to create a more sustainable and eco-friendly urban infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin reaffirmed CBD Punjab’s commitment to environmentally friendly initiatives, stating: “At CBD Punjab, we are actively implementing eco-friendly measures.

Alongside modern urban development, it is our responsibility to maintain a clean and green environment.

Sustainability is at the core of our vision for a progressive Punjab.”

The final asphalt layering on CBD Route 47 is currently in progress, marking a significant milestone in the completion of the project.

In addition to road development, the installation of Sampin Trees models has begun to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the route.

Furthermore, new road signs have been installed to improve traffic management and navigation for commuters.

The CBD Route 47 project is designed to integrate modern urban infrastructure with eco-conscious initiatives, ensuring that Lahore benefits from a development model that prioritizes both progress and environmental well-being.