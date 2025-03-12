Jam explores investment & trade opportunities at Oman’s industrial hub in Sohar

Strengthening economic bridges: Minister engages with Omani leaders

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, on his three-day official visit to Oman, spent his first day in Sohar, the country’s key industrial hub.

His engagements focused on enhancing bilateral trade, investment, and industrial collaboration between Pakistan and Oman.

The Minister began his day with a visit to Sohar Port and Free Zone from where he was received by H.E. Mohammad Al Shizawi, CEO of SoharFreezone and Vice President of Sohar Port, along with senior officials Mr.

Ahmed Al Hosni and Mr.Ali Al Yamani. Accompanied by Ambassador H.E.Syed NaveedSafdarBokhari and Counsellor Commercial Mr. IshratHussainBhatti, the Minister was given a detailed briefing on the port’s state-of-the-art facilities and its role as a major trade and logistics hub.

A presentation was also delivered on the integrated free economic zone and industrial city, highlighting the strategic importance of Sohar, which handles 80% of Oman’s international trade and industrial activities.

Following the briefing, Minister Jam was taken on a guided tour of the port’s various industrial clusters and key sectors.

During discussions with Omani officials, he emphasized the potential for enhanced trade cooperation, particularly in expanding Sohar Port and Free Zone’s reach through Pakistan to Central Asia and China.

He also highlighted key sectors for joint ventures and investment opportunities between Pakistani and Omani businesses.

Later the Minister proceeded to the Governor’s Office of North Al Batinah Province, where he was received by H.E. Muhammad bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah, and Engr. Said Al Abri, Chairman of Sohar Chapter of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

The meeting was attended by members of the Sohar branch of OCCI, prominent industrialists, and business leaders, who engaged in discussions on strengthening commercial ties.

The Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to boosting trade with Oman, particularly in the industrial and logistics sectors.

Concluding his engagements in Sohar, the Minister was taken on a city tour and later offered prayers at the iconic Sultan Qaboos Mosque of Sohar, reflecting Pakistan’s strong cultural and historical connections with Oman.

The Minister’s visit marks a significant step toward deepening economic collaboration between Pakistan and Oman, with further high-level meetings scheduled in Muscat in the coming days.