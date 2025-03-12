Governor Sindh announces IT universities in six districts

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori has announced the establishment of IT universities in six districts of the province, with their inauguration to be conducted by provincial ministers.

Addressing participants at the ninth Iftar dinner at Governor House, he emphasized the importance of IT education, stating that currently, IT students in Pakistan are earning between Rs. 800,000 to Rs.1 million per month.

“There are no age or educational restrictions for IT courses.

Everyone should enroll, and we will provide these courses for free,” the governor assured.

He further stated that the Governor House, which previously operated on the basis of necessity, is now functioning under the philosophy of public service.

Governor Tessori reiterated his commitment to addressing Karachi’s major issues, including electricity, gas, clean drinking water, and infrastructure.

He highlighted that many government officials claim that solving these problems is beyond the governor’s authority, but despite this, he has initiated IT courses, distributed ration bags, and provided motorcycles without any government funding.

He also announced a new initiative to distribute cash prizes along with plots and Umrah tickets.

At the event, children were given Eidi through a lucky draw, with winners including Shehbaz Javed Ahmed, Nasira Tauseef, Muhammad Akhtar, Huzaifa Chand, and others.

A separate draw awarded an Umrah ticket to Amir Hamza, while Sana Naz won a 120-square-yard plot in a smart city project.

A large number of people, including students from Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Indus University, and Preston University, attended the Iftar dinner.

Governor Tessori interacted with attendees, listened to their concerns, and participated in selfies with the youth, creating a welcoming and festive atmosphere.