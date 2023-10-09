Muhammad FarooqRehmani Chairman J&K People’s Freedom League and ex-Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJ&K Chapter, has strongly condemned Israel’s policies and designs in the ME, responsible for escalation of armed conflict in both parts of the sacred land of Palestine, where the Muslims, Christians, and the Jews lived together under the Muslim rule for several hundred years till a poisonous dagger in the form of Israel was thrust in its heart and the sacred city of Jerusalem was invaded by the Zionist regime and merged with Israel.

Muhammad FarooqRehmani said that the current war between Israel and free part of Palestine had been ignited by the colonial settler policy of Israel, under which the Zionist regime had continued its raids and crackdowns on the western parts and Jerusalem, killing Palestinian inhabitants, evacuating them forcibly from their homes and lands and illegally settling Israeli occupants to change the majority Arab character of Palestine for a vicious design of the ME and the Arab land.

He said Israel and his foreign supporters were behind yesterday’s armed conflict including the hate speeches of Israeli leaders who threatened Palestine youth and children and mothers to leave the entire land of Palestine. Israel was also involved in drawing a map of strategy to occupy the holy Al-Aqsa mosque occupying it for good.

Muhammad FarooqRehmaniemphasised upon all the Muslim states, UN members to help Palestinians in their times of trial and tribulations, implementing the UN resolutions on Kashmir with Palestinians right to restore the independent state of Palestine for all the 3 major religions–Islam, Christianity, Jews, as Israel was a racist state targeting Muslims and Christians as its native inhabitants.—NNI