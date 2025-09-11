Israeli attack on Qatar: PM Shehbaz, KSA, UAE top leaders to arrive in Doha today

DOHA/ISLAMABAD – Qatar has become the center of international attention following an Israeli strike on Doha, drawing urgent visits from regional and global leaders.

The President of the United Arab Emirates has already arrived in Qatar while Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed on Thursday on an emergency visit.

Accompanied by federal ministers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to express solidarity with Qatar against Israeli aggression. Pakistan has also offered to co-host a conference in Doha alongside Qatar to forge a united response from Islamic and Arab countries against Israel’s actions.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also expected to visit Doha later today in what officials describe as an unscheduled trip. Earlier, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah had visited Qatar, while UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has already reached Doha.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in an interview with US media, said the Israeli strike had ended all hopes for the release of hostages. He added that the attack on Hamas had darkened their future and stressed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be held accountable before the international community.

Israel claimed its September 9 strike in Doha targeted the top leadership of Hamas. However, according to a statement issued by Hamas, senior leaders remained unharmed.

The group confirmed that five people were killed in the attack, including the son and an adviser of Khalil al-Hayya, head of Hamas’s negotiating committee.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure over the strike in a phone call with Netanyahu, terming the decision to attack Doha “unwise.”