Floodwaters surround Jallapur Pirwala; mass evacuation underway in affected areas

MULTAN – Jallapur Pirwala tehsil has been completely encircled by floodwaters, forcing authorities to launch an emergency evacuation of residents to protect the town from further devastation.

The rescue operations began early Thursday morning at 6am near the 86-M embankment, where senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and cabinet colleagues were also present.

Aurangzeb also used loudspeakers to urge residents of low-lying areas to evacuate immediately.

The efforts to save Jallapur Pirwala continue after a deliberate breach was created on Uch Sharif Road late Wednesday night to divert the water.

However, Multan CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said the temporary embankments protecting the city remain under severe pressure. “Ninety percent of the surrounding villages are already submerged, and the town itself is under threat,” he warned, adding that the evacuation is being carried out at speed.

Shops and markets in the town remain closed as water has already entered Basti Lang, Basti Kanhon, and Bahadurpur through the Uch Sharif Road breach.

Meanwhile, the Sutlej River is experiencing high flood levels, with water flow intensifying near the Empress Bridge. The rescue officials confirmed that river water has entered several settlements including Towali, Khanowali and Basti Jamwala while operations are also ongoing in Papli Rajan Shah and adjoining areas of Ahmedpur East.

The Chenab River has also reached extremely high flood levels at Head Panjnad, submerging additional parts of Alipur tehsil.

According to Muzaffargarh district administration, most areas of Seetpur town are now underwater, with severe shortages of medicines and food supplies reported.

The local officials said floodwaters have also inundated Bet Chinnah, Sheikhani, Kotla Aghar, Masan Kot Bhoa and Shah Wasawa in Alipur as well as several localities of Khairpur Sadat.

The thousands of people remain stranded in the flood-hit zones where the rescue and relief operations are still underway.