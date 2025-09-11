Muggy weather to prevail in Lahore, Punjab’s flood-affected districts

LAHORE – Muggy weather will likely prevail in flood-affected districts of Punjab on Thursday evening/night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly muggy weather will likely prevail in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Thursday evening/night and the next two days. Partly cloudy weather will likely prevail in Murree and Galyat during the period.

Prevalence of mainly dry weather is a good omen for people in the flood-affected districts. Persistent rains were adding to the woes of people living in the open in flood-affected areas. Wet conditions were also hampering relief and rescue operations.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, muggy weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Attock remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. The maximum temperature in Sargodha was recorded at 37°C and in Dera Ghazi Khan at 36°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.