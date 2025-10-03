United States commits $1 million to UNICEF’s flood response in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The United States Government, through the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), has committed US$1 million to support UNICEF’s emergency response for children and families affected by the recent floods in Pakistan. Through this contribution, UNICEF will reach over 65,000 people, including pregnant women and children, with life-saving nutrition and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support.

“Children are always the most vulnerable in emergencies, facing the compounded threats of malnutrition and deadly waterborne diseases. This timely support from the United States enables us to deliver life-saving services and help restore dignity and hope to families who have suffered loss and displacement as they begin the difficult journey of recovery,” said Pernille Ironside, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

This year’s monsoon floods have claimed over 1,000 lives, including 275 children, displaced 2.7 million people and disrupted essential services like health, nutrition, water and education that children rely on.

With this new funding, UNICEF will screen 32,500 children for malnutrition, provide treatment to 2,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), and deliver multi-micronutrient supplements to 32,500 children and 32,500 pregnant and breastfeeding women and caregivers. In addition, more than 50,000 people will gain access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene services, including restoration of damaged water systems, installation of temporary toilets, and distribution of hygiene kits.

Following flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and devastating floods across southern Punjab, the needs are critical. UNICEF is working closely with the Government of Pakistan and partners to deliver emergency support to reach the most vulnerable children and women and ensure they are not left behind.

UNICEF’s humanitarian response is part of its 2025 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) Appeal, which seeks US$140.9 million to meet urgent needs of children and families affected by emergencies in Pakistan.