TEL AVIV – Israeli armed forces continue to carry out ground operations in Palestine, with heavy fighting occurring in recent hours as Hamas said it ready to stay here for long time, however, the deaths continue to rise, mostly civilians.

As world media shared clips of the mass destruction caused by the recent offensives of Israeli forces, a huge number of dead was feared amid intense attacks in the Israel-Gaza war.

Israel forces continue heavy artillery strikes against northern Gaza, with huge blasts keep rocking the region. People taking shelter in refugee camps fear for their lives as intense and continuous explosions and air power raids target Palestinian fighters.

Despite the Palestinians deaths toll continuing to soar, Hamas refused to exit and even vowed to confront Israeli attacks with full force amid the widening of air and ground attacks.

Tel Aviv has been building up to a ground invasion since Palestinian fighters launched assault. So far more than 7,300 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes on the territory, including about 3,000 children.

As the conflict raged into its 21st day, the Israeli army, backed by fighter jets and drones, is preparing for a ground offensive, carrying out a land incursion into the Gaza Strip. Israel destroys Shireen Abu Akleh’s memorial in West Bank

The memorial honoring the late Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, which stood at the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, has been demolished by Israeli army bulldozers.

“Israeli forces stormed the city of Jenin and the outskirts of itscamp, and a military bulldozer began razing Martyr Abu Akleh Street and her memorial,” witnesses said on Friday. The witnesses explained that “the army deliberately vandalised the street and destroyed the memorial of Abu Akleh.” Israel has ordered the residents of the Manara settlement to stay in shelters due to security concerns, as Israel-Lebanon border tensions continue.

Pakistan hoped on Thursday that the upcoming special emergency session of the UN General Assembly will play its role in bringing about an urgent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and condemn the plans for ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch regretted that despite rising death toll of Palestinians and flagrant violations of international humanitarian laws, the UN Security Council failed to even call for a ceasefire and put an end to the carnage in Gaza.