JERUSALEM – Israeli forces have done a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, as Tel Aviv declared war for military steps to retaliate against the Palestine militant group after the massive assault.

The conflict entered Day 3 and after Hamas launched incursion out of Gaza, and forces from both sides were involved in gun battle.

Amid the worrisome situation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war, announcing to take mighty vengeance whereas the Hamas chief said the assault would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Ismail Haniye said the victory is near and pledged to move ahead to liberate land and our prisoners languishing in occupation prisons.

Despite the tall claims from both sides, Israel claimed hitting major targets in Gaza to prevent more infiltrations, however, international media reported that Palestinian militants continued firing barrages of rockets.

As of Monday, more than 700 people lost their lives in Israel while over 500 were martyred in Gaza. Hamas has announced captivating over 100 people in Israel and dragged them to Gaza.

The recent conflict is the bloodiest event in decades as Hamas carried out a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive on Saturday that Israel’s army said had killed more than 200 Israelis and wounded 1,000, while soldiers and civilians were taken hostage.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s armed group Hezbollah movement said it had fired “large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles” at Israeli positions in contested border areas “in solidarity” with Hamas.