KARACHI- President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed for joint ventures to increase investment in agriculture and other sectors in the country.

Addressing Exports Trophy ceremony of the Rice Export Association of Pakistan in Karachi today, he called for adopting value addition approach and focusing research to increase agriculture production and agro-oriented export to boost national economy.

The President called for participation of all segments of society including trade and business community in the political and decision-making process to put the country on the right track.

Livestream 👇 Karachi: President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the ceremony of REAP's 15th Export Trophy (28.10.2023)https://t.co/iteNm6Qjsd — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 28, 2023

Dr Arif Alvi said waste discharge in sea has badly affected fish production and export of the fish. He stressed to make the sea water waste free to increase fish export to support the national economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori underlined need to increase exports to improve the national economy.

Kamran Khan Tessori expressed happiness that rice export sector is the second biggest export trade institution that is playing an important role in the national economy.

He assured to extend his cooperation in improving rice export trade.

Earlier, the president underscored the critical role of political stability in ensuring the economic wellbeing of the country.

He was peaking at a ceremony of the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry in Karachi.

The president highlighted the substantial contributions of the business community of the metropolis to charitable endeavors.

President Alvi called upon the business community to take the lead in tackling pressing issues.

During the event, President Alvi distributed shields among the members of KATI in recognition of their contributions.