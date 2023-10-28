LAHORE- Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah took to Twitter to provide an update on his ongoing rehabilitation journey. After a period of illness, Naseem Shah is determined to regain his fitness and return to the cricket field.

In his tweet, Naseem Shah expressed his gratitude by saying, “Slowly but surely… Alhamdulillah for everything,”. He credited the progress of his rehabilitation to his collaboration with Dr. Imtiaz and his exceptional team.

Naseem Shah’s commitment to making a successful comeback was evident as he stated, “I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and representing my country.”

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, he noted, “The road is tough, lonely, and endless, but with your duas (prayers), I already feel better, fitter, and stronger by the day.”

Pakistani cricket enthusiasts can look forward to Naseem Shah’s return to the field as he said with an optimistic message, “See you soon,”.

Pakistan lost four out of six matches so far in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The bowling, in some matches, was not so impressing. Naseem Shah who was ruled out was missed by his fans in the national squad for the mega event.