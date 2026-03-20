Israel launches Fresh Attacks on Iran’s Energy Infrastructure despite Trump Warning

TEHRAN – Washington assured against striking Iran’s energy infrastructure, but within hours, the warning was overshadowed by action. As night fell, Israel moved ahead with a new wave of attacks, signaling not restraint, but escalation.

Amid Eid, Middle East is on edge with wave of high-intensity strikes deep inside Iran, triggering fears of a widening regional war and potential global economic shock. The latest attacks came just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly warned Israel against targeting Iran’s natural gas infrastructur, warnings that now appear to have been overtaken by rapidly unfolding events on the ground.

An Israeli military spokesperson confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have started what they described as a coordinated series of strikes targeting infrastructure linked to Iran’s governing regime in the heart of Tehran. While details remain limited, the operation signals a significant escalation in both scope and intent.

The renewed strikes follow chain reaction of violence that began after US and Israel launched joint actions on February 28, in wake of collapse of diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement over Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran intensified its retaliatory campaign, striking energy infrastructure across the region. Early Friday, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE reported missile-related incidents as tensions spilled further into Gulf airspace. The strikes come after days of Iranian attacks on strategic energy assets, signaling an expanding battlefield with no clear containment.

KSA has also been affected, with reports of an attack on its Red Sea port which is essential export route the kingdom has been relying on to bypass risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz. That narrow waterway, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, remains one of the most strategically vulnerable chokepoints on the planet.

Despite the turmoil, oil prices fell later in the week after European nations and Japan pledged support to help secure maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The United States also announced steps aimed at increasing domestic oil production in an effort to stabilize markets. However, analysts warn that these measures may not be enough to offset the broader uncertainty gripping global energy systems.

Behind the scenes, diplomatic divisions appear to be widening. Several U.S. allies have expressed hesitation about becoming directly involved in the conflict, citing unclear objectives and limited control over its trajectory. Leaders from countries including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan issued a joint statement indicating readiness to assist in securing shipping routes, though Germany emphasized that such efforts would likely depend on a cessation of hostilities.

Iran, for its part, has responded with increasingly stark warnings. Military officials described the latest developments as marking “a new stage in the war,” pledging that continued attacks on its energy infrastructure will be met with sustained retaliation against energy assets tied to the United States and its allies. The message underscores Tehran’s willingness to escalate further if strikes continue.