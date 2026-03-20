Karachi, Sindh weather for Eidul Fitr: Scattered rains likely

Rainfall of varying intensities is likely in parts of Sindh on Saturday and Sunday (Eidul Fitr and the following day).

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most of Pakistan and is likely to persist in the upper parts till tonight.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province on Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday (Eid and the next day), rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Sukkur, Dadu, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Larkana, and surroundings during evening/night.

Temperatures:

Karachi and Hyderabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Saturday and between 32°C and 34°C on Sunday and Monday.

Past Weather:

Dry weather prevailed in Karachi and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in some places.

Rainfall (mm): Nawabshah 01

Nawabshah and Tandojam remained the hottest places in Sindh, with a maximum temperature of 32°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 86%.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 86%.