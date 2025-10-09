Israel, Hamas approve first phase of US-brokered Gaza peace deal

WASHINGTON – Israel and Hamas have formally approved the first phase of the proposed Gaza peace agreement brokered by the United States, aimed at ending the ongoing war and addressing the deepening humanitarian crisis.

US President Donald Trump announced the development on social media, saying the agreement would ensure the early release of all hostages while Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza in phases according to agreed terms.

Calling the breakthrough a “major victory” in the long pursuit of peace, President Trump said all parties involved would be treated with fairness and justice.

He extended special thanks to Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye for their crucial mediation efforts, calling it a historic day not only for the Arab and Muslim world but also for Israel, neighboring countries, and the United States.

According to diplomatic sources, a formal declaration of the ceasefire in Gaza is expected later today, with further details to be released in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that an agreement has been reached on the first phase, which includes a ceasefire, the release of hostages and prisoners, and the restoration of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Following the announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a brief statement that Israel remains determined to bring all its citizens home safely, calling the agreement the first step toward the return of its hostages.