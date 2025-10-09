Pakistan Army’s Major Sibtain martyred, 7 terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

RAWALPINDI – A major of Pakistan Army was martyred while seven Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation in operation in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District.

The operation was conducted on 8 October 2025 on reported presence of terrorist belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, due to effective engagement by own troops seven Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” read ISPR statement.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Sibtain Haider (age: 30 years, resident of District Quetta), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave sons further strengthen our resolve,” read ISPR statement.

A day earlier, the security forces eliminated 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists linked to Fitna al Khwarij, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, during the intense exchange of fire, Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Arif (39) and Major Tayyab Rahat (33), both residents of Rawalpindi, along with nine valiant soldiers, embraced shahadat while leading their troops from the front.

The martyred soldiers included Naib Subedar Azam Gul (38, Khyber), Naik Adil Hussain (35, Kurram), Naik Gul Ameer (34, Tank), Lance Naik Sher Khan (31, Mardan), Lance Naik Talish Faraz (32, Mansehra), Lance Naik Irshad Hussain (32, Kurram), Sepoy Tufail Khan (28, Malakand), Sepoy Aqib Ali (23, Swabi), and Sepoy Muhammad Zahid (24, Tank).