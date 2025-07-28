Islamabad’s New Emission Rule targets Cars older Than 2022; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) officially enforced new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for vehicle emissions inspection amid major push for curbing air pollution in the capital.

These SOPs, approved by Transport Authority Chairman Irfan Memon, said vehicles manufactured in the year 2022 or later will initially be exempt from emissions inspection. All vehicles manufactured before 2022 will be required to undergo a mandatory inspection in the first phase of implementation.

Under new guidelines, vehicles will only be issued an official emission clearance sticker if the carbon monoxide (CO) levels in their exhaust are found to be below 6%. Vehicles emitting CO above this threshold will be issued a warning and will not be eligible for the ITA’s official sticker.

Enforcement teams will take strict action against vehicles found operating without the authorized emission clearance sticker in Islamabad.

“These SOPs are part of our broader effort to improve air quality in the capital and ensure that only environmentally compliant vehicles are allowed on the roads,” said a spokesperson for the Islamabad Transport Authority.

The authority has urged vehicle owners to ensure timely inspection of their vehicles to avoid penalties and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Islamabad Vehicle Emission Test

Islamabad Capital Territory administration rolled out major crackdown on vehicle emissions, expanding its testing system to include private vehicles in an effort to combat air pollution.

Initially focused on government cars, the initiative now involves city-wide inspections with new testing points being set up across Islamabad. Chairman Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), Irfan Nawaz Memon warned that strict action, including fines and impoundment, will be taken against vehicles that fail emission tests or avoid inspection.

Citizens are urged to voluntarily get their vehicles tested, with public awareness campaigns also planned. The move is part of a larger strategy to improve air quality and protect public health in the capital.