German Consulate Karachi cancels Visa Appointments for THESE Applicants

KARACHI – Major update for visa applicants as German Consulate General Karachi suspended all consular services for non-European Union (EU) citizens, with immediate effect and no timeline for resumption.

The announcement was made via consulate, leaving thousands of prospective travelers in limbo. “All visa appointments for non-European citizens have been cancelled indefinitely and will not be rescheduled,” the consulate declared, directing applicants to re-register in the future, whenever services resume.

A similar alert has also been posted on the consulate’s portal, causing widespread concern among students, professionals, and families who were preparing for travel to Germany.

Germany Visa Update in Pakistan

The unexpected shutdown sparked confusion and speculation, especially as no such restrictions have been announced by the German Embassy in Islamabad. When contacted, the embassy had no immediate comment, leaving many to wonder if Karachi is being singled out — and why.

This sudden freeze comes on heels of tightening visa scrutiny across diplomatic missions in South Asia. Just last month, U.S. consulates in Karachi and Lahore demanded non-immigrant visa applicants (F, M, and J categories) make their social media profiles public, a move criticized by privacy advocates.

So far, German Consulate has not provided any explanation for the blanket suspension, fueling speculation about diplomatic tensions, security concerns, or possible policy overhauls.

Germany Visa Fee for Pakistanis

Category Fee Application fee adults Rs28,647 Fee child (6-12) Rs14,323 Fee for children under 6 — VFS Global Service fee 11,552

Apply for a Germany Visa from Pakistan

You’ll submit your application through Visa application centre, which handles Germany visa applications in Pakistan. No embassy lines, no guesswork!

Get all documents with precision and submit Your Application with Biometric Data.