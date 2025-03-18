School holiday announced this week for Youm-e-Ali 2025; See Notification

School Education and Literacy Department shared a notification for all educational institutions in the province on March 22 Saturday to observe Youm-e-Ali.

It said all government and private schools and colleges will remain closed in commemoration of the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA). The decision aims to allow students and staff to participate in the religious observances associated with this significant day.

Youm-e-Ali

Muslims in Pakistan observe Youm-e-Ali with religious devotion and heightened security. Mourning processions used to take place in major cities with strict security measures in place to ensure safety.

In Karachi, the main procession will start at Nishtar Park and end at Imambargah Hussainia in Kharadar, with traffic diversions in place. The government also beefed up security with additional cameras, while Islamabad’s main procession will begin from Imambargah Qasar Zainabya.

Authorities are ensuring smooth and secure observance of Youm-e-Ali 2025.