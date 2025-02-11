Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather; Increase in cold intensity likely

ISLAMABAD – Cold intensity is likely to increase in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan during the next 2-3 days.

Cloudy conditions caused gradual increase in temperature during the last 2-3 days.

However, intensity of cold will likely increase in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the next two days due clearing of sky.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over upper parts.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in the twin cities and most parts of the country on Tuesday night. However, cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

On Wednesday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09-11°C on Wednesday, 07-09°C on Thursday and 06-08°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10-12°C on Wednesday, 09-11°C on Thursday and 08-10°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

However, rain/snowfall occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while, light rain/drizzle at isolated places in Islamabad and Potohar region.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 15, Lower 01), Kalam 12, Mir Khani 12, Drosh 07, Balakot 06, Malam Jabba, Pattan 04, Chitral, Kakul 01

Punjab: Murree, Mangla 03, Islamabad (Airport 01)

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 02, Bagrote 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport, City 02), Garhi Dupatta 01

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 05, Astore, Malam Jabba 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 07°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded at -05°C, Parachinar at -04°C, Bagrote at -03°C, and Malam Jabbad and Ziarat at -02°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 41 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 30 per cent.