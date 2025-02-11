Misconduct Reference against two Supreme Court Judges under consideration, says PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD – A misconduct reference is on cards against two senior Judges of Supreme Court, Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday, sparking new concerns.

A report shared by local TV channel said the incumbent government is planning a reference against two jurist of country’s top court. Speaking in a talkshow, PML-N stalwart said judges who are involved in grouping can face judicial misconduct.

The senior politician lamented what he described as ‘disruptive behavior’, claiming their actions were hindering the smooth functioning of the apex court. Rana extended all out support for Chief Justice praising his neutrality in ongoing judicial matters, and asserted that any decision made by the Chief Justice regarding the appointment of a new judge to the Islamabad High Court should not be challenged.

Sanaullah also responded to lawyers’ concerns, stating that if the reasons behind their dissatisfaction were identified, they could be addressed. He questioned critics of the seniority principle, urging them to review Article 200, which permits the transfer of judges, and accused legal expert Salman Akram Raja of having a political agenda.

PML-N backed idea of a constitutional court, he said, adding that a special constitutional bench had been formed in response to the demands of opposition parties. He further hinted at possibility of early polls, but lamented Imran Khan’s party for not taking part in constructive discussions.

Sanaullah further slammed Khan of writing letters to spread propaganda against the armed forces. He also suggested that the opposition alliance could have more productive discussions if Maulana Fazlur Rehman joined the fold.

Commenting on IMF delegation’s meeting with the Chief Justice, Sanaullah dismissed concerns, clarifying that it was a routine meeting that had been rescheduled. He explained that the IMF agreement includes provisions requiring judicial engagement and emphasized that the issue was being unnecessarily politicized.